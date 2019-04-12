Share:

Lahore (PR) - Wapda workers held a rally on Thursday outside Bakhtiar Labour Hall to mark 26th death anniversary of veteran trade union leader Bashir Ahmed Bakhtiar. The rally was organised by All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA in collaboration with All Pakistan Workers Confederation. The rally was addressed by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed along with Abdul Latif Nizamani, Robina Jamil, Yousaf Baloch, Akbar Ali Khan, Hali Abdul Hayee (Balochistan), Haji lqbal Khalil, Gohar Taj (KPK), lqbal Khan (Sindh), and other representatives of the union. The participants paid tribute to Bashir Ahmed. The rally was participated by the trade union representatives and workers from across the country.