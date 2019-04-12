Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkey has said that it will always stand by Pakistan through thick and thin.

The support was expressed by Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakyuz while addressing the passing out parade of Pakistan Air Force. The graduation ceremony of 141 GD(P), 87 Engineering Course,97AD, 22 A&SD, 7 Nav & 6 Log courses was held at PAF Academy, Risalpur on Thursday. General Hasan was the chief guest of the ceremony. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, General Hasan said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy deep-rooted relations, spanning over decades. Hailing the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force, the Turkish commander said recently the force successfully thwarted aggression from the eastern border.

He said: “We are closely knit together in the strong bonds of Islam, fraternity and cultural communion. We fully acknowledge the efforts of government of Pakistan for regional peace.” He was sure that the level of cooperation that exists between the two friendly Air Forces will enhance operational capability and interoperability of both the sides. He said the PAF’s pursuit to enhance operational capabilities and achieve heights of glory has helped it establish its status as one of the modern air forces in the world, according to a press release. He said the great sacrifices of Pakistani nation and the professionalism displayed by its forces in eradicating terrorism and extremism are regarded very highly by the Turkish nation. Earlier, the Commander of Turkish Air Force gave away medals, trophies and the coveted Sword of Honour to the outstanding cadets.

A total of 101 Aviation Cadets including 2 Libyan Air Force cadets were graduated at the academy. The Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

The chief guest awarded Quaid-e-Azam Banner to No 4 Squadron, the new Champion Squadron of the Academy. In College of Flying Training, Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Flying Training was clinched by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Ijlal Zaffer while, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for Best Performance in General Service Training was won by Aviation Cadet Talha Iftikhar.

The coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Muhammad Faisal Shafqat. Aviation Cadet Hassnain Shahzad won the trophy for overall best performance in 22 A&SD course. Trophy for Overall Best Performance in Air Defence Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Syed Fahad Hussain, while Aviation Cadet Faheem Abbas was awarded Trophy for Overall Best Performance in Navigation.

In College of Aeronautical Engineering, Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Engineering and coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was awarded to Aviation Cadet Hammas Bin Shahab.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling performance by a formation of 4 T-37 from Basic Flying Training Wing, “The Bravehearts”. The PAF Academy Aerobatics team “Sherdils” also displayed an exhilarating aerial display on the occasion.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Academy, the Chief Guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force and Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Sabir, Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy, Asghar Khan. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military & Civil Officials, Diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of Aviation Cadets.