ISLAMABAD : A two-day ‘Eventual Fest’ would be held here at the Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad from April 20, featuring shopping expo, food court and various games.

According to a statement, Eventual Fest Islamabad is a perfect blend of entertainment for families, children and visitors.

During the two-day festival various cultural activities would be arranged including shopping expo of handicrafts, mehandi stalls, clothes, jewellery etc.