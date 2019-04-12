Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday fully endorsed the demand from the British Empire to apologise from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh on Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Bengal famine during second World War II. It is worth mentioning that the April 13 marks the hundred years since one of the worst massacres carried out by British Empire on the orders of Colonel Reginald Edward Harry Dyer, also known as the Butcher of Amritsar. He also called for return of Koh-e-Noor, one of the largest cut precious diamonds in the world, weighing 105.6 carats and part of the British Crown Jewels, stolen from Lahore museum.

In his tweet, the minister said: “Fully endorse the demand that British Empire must apologise to the nations of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh on Jallianwala Massacre and Bengal famine, these tragedies are the scar on the face of Britain, also Koh-e-Noor, must be returned to Lahore museum where it belongs.”

The massacre at Jallianwala Bagh saw more than 500 unarmed men, women and children killed by British army riflemen on the orders of British colonel while in Bengal famine over 2 million people had died due to starvation.