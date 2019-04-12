Share:

United Kingdom (UK) Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has offered PIA an aircraft for flights to UK.

The offer was made by the UKPCCI’s Board of Directors during a meeting with PIA CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik and PIA Senior officials at the airline's Head Office.

The delegation of UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry was led by Waheedur Rehman, General Secretary (UKPCCI). Waheed said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan to promote tourism and the concept of Naya Pakistan, the UK Chamber is keen to invest by way of providing an aircraft to PIA; the funds would be generated by the UKPCCI itself.

The selection of aircraft will be decided very soon. The UKPCCI delegation included Syed Siraj Ahmed, Nawab Siraj, Gulzar Khan, and Hassan Ashraf. Air Marshal Arshad Malik while appreciating the gesture of the UK Chamber said that the airline welcomes the initiatives of overseas Pakistani investors to strengthen the national flag carrier and to promote tourism in Pakistan.

He said that PIA will provide feasibility and expertise to the UK Chamber for selection of aircraft and aircraft utilization. He assured them of full cooperation to materialize the acquisition of aircraft and its utilization to provide convenience and comfort to Pakistanis living in UK.

Later Chief Commercial Officer PIA, Ali Tahir Qasim and General Manager Brand Aamir Memon briefed the delegation about the airline business prospects of Pakistan-UK market.

A committee comprising of officials from PIA and UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be formed to discuss the modalities of the operation.