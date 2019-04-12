Share:

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) intends to distribute five million free rashan packs under “Sahara Rashan pack program” to help needy during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to an official source, the country wide spread Sahara campaign is a social initiative to ensure food safety and formulate a unified platform to help the people who can’t afford even subsidized food. For the purpose the USC has invited overseas Pakistanis to contribute under Sahara-Rashan program and donation of US $ 15 to provide one month ration to a family through USC.

The source revealed that to ensure transparency in the system a web based computer application will be used to distribute food coupon while donor can also nominate the beneficiary by providing CNIC and Mobile Number of the beneficiary, the source informed. It was further informed that one coupon; one CNIC will make the process seamless and transparent. Store staff can make the decision instantly by entering coupon number or CNIC of the recipient, the source added. Sahara Rashaan Pack coupon holders will be validated through a Mobile App by USC Store Staff while campaign monitoring application is directly linked to USC Stores web-server.