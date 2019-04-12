Share:

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler said on Thursday that if the team triumphed at second-placed Lille to claim the Ligue 1 title, it could well dictate their top position in France.

PSG had earned the chance of achieving their title defense last weekend with a home victory over Strasbourg, while finishing in a 2-2 draw.

"We want to win the championship last game, but we didn't manage to win it," admitted Draxler in an interview with Chinese media at the Parc des Princes.

Now the runaway leaders got another chance to make that. They just need a draw in Sunday's trip to Lille.

Describing it "a nice situation", Draxler said, "If we win there, we can prove that we deserve the championship. I'm quite sure that we will win in the end, because there is a big difference between us and Lille. It's nice to win there. They play good football this season, If we play a good match there, everybody will say, PSG is the best team in France."

PSG are well on track to league and cup double titles, as they have also booked a berth in French Cup final later this month.

However, that fails to amend their agonizing elimination from the Champions League, squandering a 2-0 lead over Manchester United to fall 3-1 at home and bowing out of round of 16 due to inferior away goals.

"I still don't know (about the elimination), to be honest," the German pointed out.

"In Manchester, we were very confident, played a great match and won 2-0. It was like that we were one class better than them," he said, "Then at the Parc des Princes, we had three crazy mistakes that started in the first minute. Still for Manchester United, they don't know how they managed to score three goals at the Parc des Princes. In the end, we didn't do our best match. But we never deserved to get eliminated in that game."

"This one is very difficult for us because we played at home. We had experience as well against Barcelona, when we won 4-0 at home and lost 6-1 in Barcelona.

"Personally, this match against Manchester United was worse. We were better than them. In the end, they celebrated in front of their fans, and we don't know what to do.

"But that's football, that's life. We will not give up. I'm sure that this club will win the Champions League one day," Draxler said.

"The whole club is working for the big trophy in Europe. It's very important for the club, players and supporters," he emphasized.

Draxler shed light on his former national teammates Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, who have been ruled out chances by coach Joachim Loew.

Germany, the 2014 World Cup winner, bid early farewell after group stage in the 2018 edition.

"It's a difficult topic. They are world champions who won the title together. We achieved the big trophy for Germany," admitted Draxler.

"Now the coach decides to give the team a new look. I don't think they are happy about it. I can understand that they are a little bit frustrated. I always have good connection with Draxler, and trust him a lot. I hope that he can build a new great team for Germany, and in the next tournament, we can be better than the last one," he said.

"I was not happy about my performance at the World Cup. I have to improve if I want to be a big part of the team.

"But I'm confident. I've played a lot of matches with PSG, a wonderful club. That's why I can be a good option for the German coach as well," added Draxler.

Draxler also expressed his gratitude towards Chinese fans for their support.

"I like Chinese supporters, they are crazy. If you go there, arrive at the airport or go to the stadium, they are almost crying when they see you. They are really frenetic.

"You see the support on the Internet, but if you meet someone in front of you, it's different," he said.