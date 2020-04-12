Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police has made elaborated security strategy for a peaceful and disciplined distribution of financial assistance under Ehsaas Program as more than 1 thousand Police officers and officials were deputed at all the 31 Ehsaas Program Disbursement Centers of the city. According to the details, as many as 6 SPs, 18 DSPs, 31 SHOs, 31 upper subordinates, 124 lady Constables, 43 reserves of Anti Riot Force were deputed at these Cash Distributions Centers. Lahore Police had adopted all Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) set to prevent the spread of Coronavirus during the distribution of cash handouts. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed visited different Ehsaas Disbursement Centers of the city including Naseer Abad, Kahna, Wahdat Colony, Ali Raza Abad Raiwind Road, Chung, Shahdara, Samanabad to review the security arrangements. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal, SPs, DSPs, members of the District Administration and related Police officers accompanied him. Strict security arrangements by Lahore Police were witnessed on all the cash distribution centres and the process of financial assistance remained smooth and peaceful throughout. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed personally witnessed the procedure of cash distribution during his visit and directed the deputed Police staff to remain alert and vigilant, deal with people in polite manner making them aware of the dangers of gatherings in wake of coronavirus situation.