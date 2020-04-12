Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A man along with his wife and 5 years old son were burnt to death in fire incident occured at village Dost Muhammad Otho, taluka Jhuddo on Saturday.

As per reports, fire broke out in a Katcha House while preparing breakfast that engulfed into the whole house due to petrol leakage from bike, in that result Muhammad Urs, 30, his wife Samina and 5 years old Shadab sustained serious burn injuries, rushed to rural health center Jhuddo but they died on the way to hospital owing to their serious wounds.

Panic was spread in the village. Police said that two more children also sustained burn injuries admitted in the hospital but their names could not be ascertained till filing of the news.