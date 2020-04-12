KHYBER - Five permit holders of Ehsas Kafalat program in Landi Kotal were arrested on complaints of charging Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per person from beneficiaries of the program.
On getting several complaints, Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Imran Yousafzai on Saturday raided five centers, established in Shiekhmal Khel, Zentara, Khuga Khel and Malik Nadir Khan Kalley for facilitating the Ehsaas Program cash recipients and detained five permit holders of the program for allegedly collecting undue money from them.
The AC urged the masses not to pay a single penny to any one and make sure that they are getting total Rs. 12000 per person before leaving the counter.
The violators would be dealt according to law, he added.