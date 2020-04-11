Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as six more suspected patients were tested positive in Rawalpindi on Saturday and taking tally of confirmed to 109 while one patient was discharged after recovery from the coronavirus.

In last two weeks, total 124 confirmed patients were reported in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and other hospitals. Among them, 11 recovered from the virus while four persons died and 109 are still admitted in the hospitals.

On the other hand, in four districts of Rawalpindi Division, total 204 people tested positive for COVID-19, 30 persons were discharged and six deaths were reported due to coronavirus.

The local administrations also kept 719 persons in quarantines in three districts including 455 in Rawalpindi, 19 in Attock and 245 in Jhelum. Apart from this, total 458 people had been isolated in their houses including 412 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Attock and 36 in Jhelum.

A senior official of the divisional administration told media that as many as 71 suspects were admitted in Rawalpindi, 17 in Jhelum and three in Chakwal as their results of coronavirus test was awaited.

He said that as many as 527 TableeghiJamaat members’ tests for the coronavirus were sent to National Institute of Health and 247 were tested negative while 49 were tested positive and the reports of 87 persons were awaited.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood told The Nation that the lockdown had been extended till April 14 and people had been asked to stay in their houses. He said that the district administrations had been directed to ensure the supply chain of food in their respective areas.