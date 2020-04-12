ISLAMABAD - The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Saturday rejected eight applications of the manufacturing of hand sanitizers for not meeting the prescribed criteria while accepted only 52 out of total received applications for the purpose.
The documents available with The Nation said that the DRAP received 183 applications from different companies for the manufacturing of hand sanitizers and approved only 52.
The regulatory body rejected 86 applications and deferred 45 filed for not meeting the prescribed criteria set for the manufacturing of hand sanitizers in the country.
The notification issued for the approval of the applications said that in compliance to the Authority’s decision made in its 76th meeting held and decision of the Enlistment Evaluation Committee (EEC) manufacturers are permitted to prepare hand sanitizers, containing the formulation and pack sizes.
It also said that the provisional permission is subject to the conditions including for campaign manufacturing will expire on 02-07-2020.
It also said that it is an interim arrangement to meet the dire need of availability of quality hand sanitizers during COVID-19 pandemic and it does not confer any right for unlimited continuation of manufacture or product authorizations.