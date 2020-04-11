Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has suspended eight policemen over charges of corruption.

According to police officials, suspended policemen included six Assistant Sub-Inspectors, one head constable and a constable. The complaints against these policemen regarding corruption were received and inquiry into the matter has now been marked to Superintendents of Police of their respective areas. The SPs would submit an inquiry report within 48 hours, following which further action would be initiated against them on the basis of reports.

DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has said that a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption is pursued in Islamabad police department as this menace seriously undermines the country.

The officials said that Islamabad police following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan, have started an accountability system aimed at monitoring performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption. He said that accountability system helps in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff can be easily judged through it. He said that such an accountability system would continue in the future and those performing well would be encouraged.