ISLAMABAD-They’re known for their hilarious banter between scenes. And in an exclusive clip from Britain’s Got Talent’s brand new online spin-off unseen, it seems that Amanda Holden will give Simon Cowell some surprise insight into the life of their furry friends.

In a first glimpse at the new series that will air on the ITV Hub, Amanda reveals to Simon that there are translators available for cats and dogs, admitting her pet feline ‘talks quite a lot.’ During a chat with Simon between filming for the auditions, Amanda and Simon begin chatting about their beloved pets.

The blonde judge then reveals: ‘You can buy translators. They’re from Japan I think. You can buy them for cats as well.

My cat talks quite a lot.’ Simon seems somewhat stunned by the revelation, but says: ‘Well we’ve got to get one!’