ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the Easter allowance for the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter. In the light of the Board decisions, Chairman CDA approved the Easter Allowance for all of its serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter today. In this regard, Finance Wing, CDA issued a notification and as per the notification, the Easter Allowance will be allowed with effect from 1st April 2020 and its payments will be made through respective branches of banks. As per the notification, Easter allowance will be paid to non-gazetted employees equal to their running basic salary, and gazetted employees will be paid an amount equal to half of their running basic salary. The Easter Allowance will also be paid to daily wage, contact and daily-paid employees as per their regular salary scales. It has been further emphasised to the treasury division and relevant accounts officers that release of Easter Allowance must be ensured to all serving employees of the authority in time.