Share:

The construction sector on Sunday lauded the government’s decision to declare the sector as an industry as it had huge demand of up to 70 associated industries.

Now the construction sector acquired the status of industry which would add the positive impact in country’s economic health and also enhance economic growth, Chairman Association of Builder and Developers (ABAD) Mohsin Seikhani told APP here.

While the Chairman ABAD has termed the recent package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction sector as historic and it would prove a turning point for the economy.

He said that said that ABAD was demanding incentives for the construction sector because more than 70 allied industries were dependent on it.

“We are indebted to Prime Minister for reviving construction industry and give this status for the revival of the sector,” he said.

ABAD, he said, also requested the Prime Minister to announce a universal policy for approval of building plans throughout the country so that builders and developers could start construction as early as possible.

Mohsin also praise the government comprehensive strategy plans for addressing the local industrial sector issues after evolving the Coronavirus pandemic.

While talking to APP, Chairman All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, Azam Faruque hailed the decision by incumbent government to offer the industrial status to the construction industry in the country.

“We have indirect benefits from the recent Prime Minister economic package as our other allied industry been got direct benefits from this package,” he said.

He said that in current challenging situation, when whole global economy was in slow down mode, Pakistan had huge opportunity to choose better option to come out from this crisis.

Chairman Pakistan iron and steel Merchant Association, Tariq irshad has said that construction industry considered the back bone of any economy, which generated the huge employment opportunities.

He said that in current situation of COVID- 19, construction industry would play role of catalyst for the country’s economy to increase the economic growth .

He further said that because of recent announced package by the PTI-government, new investors would also invest in the industry and play due role to revive the local economy.

Chairman All Pakistan Marble Industries Association, Noman Baqi Siddiqui has also welcome the government decision to support the construction industry in this critical situation and said the industry had always a huge role in any economy.

He said that in Pakistan construction sector was labour intensive economic segment, which provided huge jobs opportunities to skilled and unskilled workers.

Noman also stressed to provide more incentive to the construction industry in coming budget for economic revival in the country.