Share:

PESHAWAR - The coronavirus death toll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mounted to 25 after the confirmation of three more deaths yesterday, while 39 new cases were confirmed taking the tally of infected persons to 656.

“The figures may not conform to yesterday’s (Friday) Sitrep (situation report), as backlog entries have been made and dupli­cations in data have been corrected,” said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra in a tweet.

The KP Health Department also confirmed the death of three more patients from corona virus.

The health minister said the KP government realizes that not enough coronavirus tests are being carried out in the province. He said the testing capacity will be increased to more than 2,000 per day. “We will also suggest to the federal government to scale up the testing capacity much more aggressively,” he said.

Jhagra also tried to explain that why Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has more deaths than any other province even though it is not the most populous province and the number of infected patients are not as high as in Punjab and Sindh. He said the reason behind Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa’s grim statistics is that unlike other provinces, there are cases in almost every district of the province.

PDMA sends 25,000 corona testing kits to health dept

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), KP, in collab­oration with National Disaster Management Authority has provid­ed 25,000 corona testing kits to the Health Department.

PDMA also dispatched safety equipment to 12 hospitals bat­tling the pandemic of coronavirus. Safety equipment has been dis­patched to seven more hospital including Mardan Medical Com­plex, SGTH Swat, DHQ Charrsada, DHQ Malakand, DHQ Mardan, DHQ Thank and Nawaz Shareef kidney hospital Swat.

While safety equipment to Lady Ready Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Police Services Hospital, DHQ Buner and DHQ Lower Dir are already provided on Friday.

The Director General PDMA said, they are dispatching more safe­ty equipment to other hospitals as per NDMA guidelines. The pro­vision of more safety equipment at hospitals is to ensure safety of medical staff. He further added that keeping in view the social dis­tancing and precautionary measures due to outbreak of corona pandemic video conferencing system has been installed for close liaison all the districts.