PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minis­ter, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday said coronavirus was a huge glob­al challenge that must be responded with resilience and fortitude.

He said that unlike other provinc­es, there were cases in almost every district in Pakhtunkhwa except Chi­tral, Kohistan and Kolai Palas.

“This is driven by the number of ex­pats that go from across Pakhtunkh­wa to the Middle East and come back home, which has caused greater geo­graphic spread” , the minister said in his official Twitter account..

Taimur Khan Jhagra said that num­ber of deaths and the geographic spread could well be an indication of a much greater number of undiscov­ered cases across the province; rath­er than a greater fatality rate.

He stressed the need to increase testing capacity to 2000 per day to timely identify infectious patients to stop spread of coronavirus.

Hence, everyone should exercise the utmost caution as we ramp up preparation of our system, he said.