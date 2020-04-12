Share:

Despite stepped-up measures in the fight against coronavirus, four countries in Southeast Asia are witnessing a surge in cases.

In Malaysia, the total number of cases stands at 4,530. Seventy-three people have died so far, and 1,995 have recovered, according to the latest figures by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

In Indonesia, the number of cases rose 330, bringing the total to 3,842, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country has risen to 327, while 286 patients have so far recovered.

After the capital Jakarta, the government imposed comprehensive social restrictions in the cities of Bogor, Depok, and Bekasi.

In the Philippines, the number of cases rose 233, bringing the total to 4,428. So far, 247 people have died in the country from the virus.

Also, the Philippines Overseas Employment Administration Friday banned healthcare workers from entering and leaving the country during the COVID-19 crisis.

In Thailand, the number of cases climbed 45, bringing the total to 2,518.

A total of 35 people have died from the virus and 1,135 have recovered.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 105,000 people, and infected in excess of 1.7 million, while nearly 390,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.