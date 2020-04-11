Share:

MarCom facilitated govt to develop, launch COVID19 Care for Media android app

ISLAMABAD -A leading ad agency of Pakistan, MarCom facilitated Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, government of Pakistan to develop and launch COVID19 Care for Media android app free of cost. The development of this app by MarCom is indeed a great gesture and creative contribution on behalf of advertising & media industry of Pakistan, to fight the unprecedented war against coronavirus.

The app was formally launched this week by Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan (Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting) in line with the ongoing drive of government of Pakistan to fight coronavirus pandemic. This android mobile app is available on Google Play Store and its free of cost for all users. It has been particularly designed to facilitate Pakistani media/journalists to stay updated about coronavirus pandemic and instantly report cases as and when required. This app can be used by any person seeking latest updates on COVID-19 globally and in Pakistan. It provides credible information about COVID-19, how it spreads, what are its symptoms, how to prevent yourself and others, myths about COVID-19, federal and provisional helpline numbers and testing laboratories details. The most special feature of the app is that it enables media professionals to report COVID-19 cases through in built app SMS service and gives an option to call on toll free number as well.

RAWALPINDI: Amid rising coronavirus cases, recently a walk-through disinfectant tunnel with overhead sprayers was installed at the entrance of Murree Brewery factory.

KARACHI: Unilever Pakistan contributes 20,000 PPE safety suits for the protection of front line health workers

across Sindh.

Bank Alfalah supports 1.5m beneficiaries under Ehsaas Relief Programme

KARACHI -Bank Alfalah is proud to be one of two exclusive partners for the delivery of the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, a PKR 144 billion fund aimed at supporting communities affected by the country-wide lockdowns due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme is the largest social safety net initiative in Pakistan’s history. In the first phase, 1.5 million beneficiaries located in the remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir were asked to visit designated locations where Bank Alfalah teams were also present to ensure smooth delivery. Subsequent phases will extend the support network across Pakistan. Each eligible family will be receiving PKR 12,000 to meet their financial needs.

To facilitate beneficiaries, Designated Bank Alfalah locations are being opened on Saturdays and Sundays for easier access. To reduce exposure, fresh currency notes have been deployed at these locations for disbursement. Designated locations are following strict social distancing measures and Bank Alfalah’s teams are coordinating closely with the government officials for quick and safe processing.

PSDF, Gnowbe join hands

LAHORE - PSDF and international platform Gnowbe have partnered to offer a free online course “Stay Protected with Infection Control and Prevention 101 Programme” for the general public in Pakistan to understand the nature of the virus and its transmission, and protect themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The free 30-minute course offered by Singapore’s leading Ngee Ann Polytechnic, uses Gnowbe’s e- learning platform to provide necessary information that can help curtail the rapid spread of infectious diseases such as Covid-19. PSDF has created an Urdu version of the course to make it accessible to the broader public.

While the course is open and free to the general public, it is especially recommended for individuals working on the frontline like the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force, field volunteers providing food and critical services, bank employees, law enforcement officers and people living in close quarters where the disease has the highest chances of spreading.

To impart necessary knowledge and information in an engaging manner, the course utilizes a combination of informative videos, tutorials and quizzes to educate the public. Course material comprises of two main topics: Infection Transmission (that details the chain of infection and transmission of diseases) and Infection Prevention (that consists of sessions on prevention by hand hygiene and wearing Personal Protective Equipment). Those who complete the course successfully will receive an international certification from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, School of Health Sciences, Singapore.

Lockdown affects price of new Infinix S5Pro

ISLAMABAD - As the Pakistani rupee has depreciated significantly against the US dollar, the leading online-driven smartphone brand of the country, Infinix has just announced the new prices of its latest premium outing, the Infinix S5 Pro. The two variants of the Infinix S5 Pro 40MP pop-up selfie camera smartphone would now be priced at PKR 23,499 for (4GB/64GB) and PKR 27,999 for (6GB/128GB).

Packed with the latest features and powerful camera, the Infinix S5 Pro has set a new standard for photography enthusiasts soon after its release. Boasting a 40MP pop-up selfie camera and 48MP triple rear camera, the futuristic smartphone also offers 4,000mAh large battery & two ram variants 6GB and 4GB, respectively.

The S5 Pro has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display screen and three most attractive color options forest green, sea blue, and violet.

Talking about the price hike in the device, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Joe Hu said, “As we aim to deliver value to our customers with all our productions continually, it becomes necessary to take the required steps to optimize our cost structures and make our operations more efficient. It is our first priority to offer our consumers the best products, with the newest specifications, at an honest and user-friendly price. We have always kept our customer’s satisfaction at the core of all our operations, and will continue to do so.”

The Infinix S5 Pro remains one of the most budget-friendly phones in the market, offering a pop-up selfie camera and much more. With its luxurious design and body, high-end features, and Infinix’s product durability, it is an attractive new addition to Infinix’s smartphone family.