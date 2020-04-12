Share:

Kandhkot - Following the announcement by PM Imran khan as many as 50 centres have been established under the Ehsaas emergency cash program throughout district Kashmore.

According to details, In the wake of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran khan had announced of emergency relief assistance to citizens of pakistan especially those who were labourers, widows, daily wagers. In this connection, BISP had established more than 17000 service and payments centres throughout the country to facilitate the vulnerable communities and mitigate the misery of lockdown due to COVID-19. The lockdowns are causing unemployment and economic crisis. In Kashmore, 50 centres have been set up in the entire district, out of which, 20 for Kandhkot, 19 for Kashmore and 11 for Tangwani.

The centres are established in various schools, colleges and other public sector places. It was shocking to receive the reports from some beneficiaries that the amount meant for the beneficiaries is either deducted partially or misappropriated through tempering with Point Of Sale (POS) payments machines by some unscrupulous person operating the franchise.

The misappropriation has caused serious concerns among the poor segments. The POS operators are looting the poor people by making an excuse of link down/system busy while robbing them of this emergency grants. These practices must be checked and necessary action should be initiated against those responsible. The poor beneficiaries including women, old, workers, farmers, daily wagers and others appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister sindh, Commissioner Larkana and Deputy Commissioner Kashmore @ Kandhkot and others concerned to take immediate notice of such irregularities and take action against those involved in such malpractices. It is pertinent to note that due to negligence and dereliction of district administration and other concerned, A grave violation of lockdown is committed by people due to mass gatherings and stampede making these vulnerable communities at risk. No preventive measures were taken to keep people as per WHO specified distance. Even there was no handwashing and sanitization facility either. Even nobody was wearing facemask and gloves while receiving cash from the counters. Such massive mismanagement and indiscipline behaviour of district administration may endanger people. Even, these malpractices and carelessness may increase chances of contracting Covid-19 virus. The government should take immediate measures to distribute the cash grant and rationing in a proper manner maintaining the proper guidelines circulated by WHO experts to be on the safe side and limit the outbreak.