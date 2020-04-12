Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Saturday said that the province has decided to impose a curfew-like lockdown in the province amid rising coronavirus cases.

Divulging details of the decisions taken during the provincial task force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the education minister said the task force had recommended to impose strict restrictions during the lockdown.

“If we want to save lives, we have to move towards adopting a stricter lockdown,” he said adding that although it would not be a curfew but the restrictions in it would be just like a curfew. He said that they did not have to decide over the lockdown keeping in view the decisions taken by other provinces.

The Prime Minister could save the employment but we had decided to save lives, Saeed Ghani said adding that they had sealed two areas in Malir and more areas of the district East would be sealed soon.