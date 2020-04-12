Share:

ATTOCK - The district administration on Saturday shifted two persons including a woman to quarantine under police custody for violation of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) advisory.DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar said that Sarfraz Hussain, a resident of Meharpura and Mehak Batool, a resident of Kamalpur Sydian recently returned from Iran after pilgrimage.Sources said that after their arrival, they were tested negative but they were directed to remain in isolation and self quarantine for 14 days from April 9, but both ignored the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) advisory and kept socializing.DC Attock said that the district administration, acting on report submitted by a secret agency, removed both to local quarantine under official custody. It is worth mentioning that at present nine pilgrims, who recently came back from Iran were found positive for having coronavirus.