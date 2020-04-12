Share:

FAISALABAD - Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has said that the construction work of under completion mega project of Kashmir bridge underpass should not be delayed due to current lockdown and the barrels of underpass be completed speedily by taking advantage of less traffic on this site due to lockdown as a part of precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

He said this while inspecting the latest progress of underpass construction work here on Saturday. Chief Engineer FDA Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chatta, other officers and representatives of NLC were also present on the occasion. The FDA DG inspected different parts of under completion project of Kashmir bridge underpass and directed for further accelerating the construction work for the final completion of this project within stipulated period.

He said that the project was very significant in city development and to address the issue of traffic pressure on this busiest canal road.

He stressed upon keeping all safety and precautionary measures active while maintaining the pace of construction process.

He said that the issue of acquisition of land for construction of slip roads at the both sides of underpass be settled immediately and asked Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik to take necessary departmental measures in this regard.

He directed for lifting surplus materials and removing unnecessary machinery from the surrounding of project site and said that cleanliness be ensured for pleasant environment.

He directed for arranging more lights at the site to improve the visibility condition at night times.

He asked the officers to provide every possible comforts for citizens during the construction process and said that all safety measures should be ensured for the protection of traffic and passersby at this site.

Chief Engineer FDA Shahid Mehmood briefed about the details of construction work and said that regular monitoring was being carried out to complete the project without further delay.

He informed that the mega project of Kashmir bridge underpass would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.28 billion.