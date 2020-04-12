Share:

ISLAMABAD - With special instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments aims to financially aid more than 12 million deserving families whose incomes are adversely affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Since the Ehsaas cash distribution began two days ago, as many as 1.098 million families all over the country have withdrawn Rs.12,000 each that cumulatively sums up to Rs. 13.18 billion. Out of the planned 17,000 biometrically enabled Ehsaas cash distribution points, 7,317 have been opened countrywide. Further, to ensure wellness and safety of recipients coming to collect cash handouts, Ehsaas has set out special protocols to prevent the contagion from spreading, including social distancing, sanitization and handwashing. The number of cash distribution centers and counters is being increased to prevent over-crowding of beneficiaries. Dr. Sania Nishtar, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant to the PM said, “since the Ehsaas Emergency Cash operations began nationwide on Thursday, Ehsaas has witnessed long queues in some places but in majority of cases, things are orderly and Rs. 12,000 is being given to hundreds of thousands of people in just two days.” According to details, overall cash distributions are running smooth across the country except few cases. However, 40 Ehsaas Emergency Cash retailers have been arrested for swindling beneficiaries in different ways in some parts of the country particularly Sindh, South Punjab and KP. Taking strict action on the complaints of beneficiaries lodged through around 34 FIRs, fraudster device operators were arrested by the police and sent to lockups for fraudulently deducting Rs. 500 - 1,000 from every recipient for processing their payment.