The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday reported it’s 19th polio case for the ongoing year, taking the country-wide tally for the disease to 38.

A two-year-old girl was diagnosed with the polio virus in Jandola district of Tank in K-P, reported the Polio Emergency Operation Centre.

According to the centre, the samples of the child were sent to the laboratory for diagnosis on February 21.

The case was further confirmed by the National Health Organization Islamabad.

The Polio Emergency Operation Centre further revealed that the girl had not been administered the polio vaccine during the routine drives.