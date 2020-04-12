Share:

LAHORE - PML-N senior leaders MNA Kh Sa'ad Rafique and MPA Kh Salman Rafique called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday. They felicitated Ch Parvez Elahi for bringing all parties together for joint efforts to curb coronavirus.

Both the leaders inquired about welfare of former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and also expressed good wishes for him. On this occasion Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

“We all have to brush aside political differences and avoid politics in these difficult times. Humanity demands today that we all demonstrate solidarity and face the challenges like a nation”, Ch Parvez Elahi said.

“We enjoy good cordial relations. Our elders had good relations with elders of Chaudhrys. We want to carry these relations further”, Kh Sa'ad Rafique said.