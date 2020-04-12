Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister’s Advisor Ajmal Khan Wazir on Saturday handed over a protective gear to journal­ist leaders in Peshawar and also announced free medical treatment and Rs 1 million in case of death of a journalist due to coronavirus.

Wazir said that the package was an acknowledgment of the KP gov­ernment that journalists were playing an important role in the battle against coronavirus.

He was briefing the media re­garding corona updates on Sat­urday in the Information Depart­ment at Civil Secretariat.

Ajmal said that the KP govern­ment has purchased protective equipment, costing Rs 1.5 billion for the Health Department.

About the government’s initia­tives, he said that 275 quarantine centers have been set up across the province, with a capacity of 18,000 people along with high de­pendency units in different hospi­tals of the province which has the capacity of 480 patients.

He also told media that there were 110 isolation wards with a capacity of 3,000 people. He fur­ther said that there were 583 ven­tilators across the province whose numbers will be increased further.

Referring to the health staff, Wa­zir said that a locum scheme has been introduced to back up the ex­isting health staff, which has regis­tered 9,500 people, including spe­cialists, doctors and paramedics. As per the emergency, 638 doc­tors were recruited on regular and 1299 on temporary basis.

On the occasion, the Advisor also handed over 1000 bottles of san­itizer, 1000 masks and hundred pieces of safety kits to the presi­dent of Peshawar Press Club Syed Bukhar Shah and president of Khy­ber Union of Journalists Fida Khat­tak on behalf of the KP government.