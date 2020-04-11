Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kristen Stewart got a gushing 30th birthday tribute from her girlfriend Dylan Meyer on Instagram recently. Their romance went public last August when they were spotted locking lips on a stop in New York City. ‘It’s my absolute favorite person’s birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,’ wrote Dylan. ‘It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s*** on fire,’ she added. Dylan, a screenwriter who has worked on the show Miss 2059, included a photo of her snuggling up to Kristen in a restaurant booth. The Twilight superstar revealed that she already had a couple of ‘undeniable’ proposal ideas mapped out in her head.