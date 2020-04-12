Share:

BADIN - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, in collaboration with Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, District Planning & Development Officer and Focal person of Ihsas Program of district Badin, Mohammad Umar Memon, Mukhtiarkar

Badin has visited different Ihsas Kifalat Program cash disbursement desks/points in different areas along with law enforcement agencies in Badin on Saturday and assured social distance among the beneficiaries of Ihsas Program during getting their cash amount. Mohammad Umar Memon, with assistance police contingent, successfully managed the social distance in different points of cash disbursement of Ihsas Program in Islamia College Badin and parts in city Badin.