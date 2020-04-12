Share:

It is the first time in US history that a major disaster has been declared for the entire country, as the number of confirmed cases in the ongoing deadly coronavirus pandemic tops 530,000 in the US, taking more than 20,000 lives.

US President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Wyoming on Saturday, meaning that now the declaration applies to every state in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time in history, according to Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

The Wyoming declaration, in similar fashion to every other US state, will make federal funding and services for crucial assistance available for local governments and non-profit organizations, according to the White House.

This move comes after the governor of Wyoming formally requested the declaration for his state in a letter to Trump on Thursday.

“Though Wyoming has not reached the dire situations of some states, this declaration will help us to prepare and mobilize resources when we need them,” the governor said in a statement. “I look forward to a swift response to our request from the federal government.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed 530,000 with more than 20,000 fatalities. The most affected region is New York City with a current death toll of over 6,300, according to the most recent Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre data.