MOHMAND - The Rescue 1122 has established its office and set to start its relief and rescue operations in a week time.
Rescue 1122 District Mohmand Incharge Hayat Ullah Khan told local journalists that they have established their office at the district headquarters hospital Ghalanai with the deployment of over 50 trained staff and emergency services.
He said that that they have two fighter vehicles, two ambulances and other necessary equipment.
“We expect some new 20 more employees to report after completion of their basic training to assume their responsibilities and serve human beings in trouble,” he said.