Share:

MOHMAND - The Rescue 1122 has established its office and set to start its relief and rescue operations in a week time.

Rescue 1122 District Mohmand Incharge Hayat Ullah Khan told lo­cal journalists that they have es­tablished their office at the district headquarters hospital Ghalanai with the deployment of over 50 trained staff and emergency ser­vices.

He said that that they have two fighter vehicles, two ambulances and other necessary equipment.

“We expect some new 20 more em­ployees to report after completion of their basic training to assume their responsibilities and serve human be­ings in trouble,” he said.