ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has directed for making special arrangements for holding meetings of National Assembly committees through video confer­encing.

The decision came in order to initially make the non-legislative business of the National Assembly functional. This decision would facilitate the Standing Commit­tees, Public Accounts Committee, Parliamentary and Special Com­mittees to hold meetings through video conferencing. The Informa­tion Technology Wing of NA Secre­tariat has been mandated to pro­vide video conferencing facilities in committee rooms of the Parlia­ment House. A couple of days be­fore, the NA secretariat had closed all its attached offices to avoid spread of coronavirus.