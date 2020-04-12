ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has directed for making special arrangements for holding meetings of National Assembly committees through video conferencing.
The decision came in order to initially make the non-legislative business of the National Assembly functional. This decision would facilitate the Standing Committees, Public Accounts Committee, Parliamentary and Special Committees to hold meetings through video conferencing. The Information Technology Wing of NA Secretariat has been mandated to provide video conferencing facilities in committee rooms of the Parliament House. A couple of days before, the NA secretariat had closed all its attached offices to avoid spread of coronavirus.