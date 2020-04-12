Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that it was quite alarming that tests of the 20 percent of the total persons that underwent diagnosis for the coronavirus during the last 24 hours were found positive.

He said that it was also a warning sign for the people that if they didn’t follow the government’s announced health advisory and didn’t maintain the discipline regarding the lockdown, then there would be serious problems. He said that following the outcome of recent results, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had already issued directives for more strict lockdown, especially in the areas where people were not following the health advisory appropriately. Shah said that the Chief minister right from day one had been requesting the people to follow the lockdown as it was the only best way to get rid of the pandemic.He said that all the health experts in the meetings of the task force which the Chief Minister was presiding over on daily basis told him that he should go for a prolonged and strict lockdown in order to eliminate the coronavirus pandemic completely from the province.

He said that the recent percentage of the positive tests of coronovrius was more than other other countries in the world. Similarly, he said that the number of deaths was also highest in duration of 24 hours. Shah said that if the people didn’t follow the health advisory of the government with discipline, then there would be no choice left but to adopt more strict measures for ensuring complete lockdown.

Shah said that although all the decisions taken by the Sindh government were quite unpopular but if those decision had not been taken on time then the situation would have been most horrible. He said that alike the Sindh government if the federal government had taken the right decision on the right time then the Sindh government had been planning to bring to an end the lockdown. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that there were complaints about the violations of lockdown in Malir therefore Sindh Chief Minister had ordered more strictness in the area. Similar, people were not following the instructions regarding the lockdown in Hyderabad therefore the district police had been directed to ensure the lockdown in entire Hyderabad, he added.

Shah once again appealed to the people to follow the precautionary measures repeatedly being announced by the government and stay at their homes, before it was too late. He said that although the Sindh government was utilizing all its resources for treatment of coronavirus-affected people, but in case of rapid spreading of the virus it would not be possible for the government to take care of every single patient. Therefore, if everyone followed the government’s health advisory then there would be no problem. He hoped that soon with the cooperation of the people the government would be successful in complete elimination of the coronavirus from the province.