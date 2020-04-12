Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority is dispatching additional Personal Protection Equipment for doctors and health workers of 202 hospitals of Sindh. According to NDMA spokesperson, the PPE includes 1,15,000 surgical masks, 7,215 N-95 masks, 13,647 protective gears, 1,02,405 surgical gloves, 5,208 gowns, 6,693 shoe covers, 7,087 surgical caps, 1,863 face shields, and 2,092 protective goggles. He said this equipment is being sent directly to Medical Superintendent of every hospital. He said it has been ensured that the PPE reaches to hospital staff only. The Spokesperson said additional PPE has already been sent to hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Punjab.