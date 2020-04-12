Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set up a screening picket at Kasur Road Mustafabad Toll Plaza and has discarded 17,300 litres of contaminated milk.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that dairy safety teams examined 22,500 litres of milk loaded on 11 vehicles during the operation, according to a press release issued here on Saturday. He said that milk was discarded after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water, urea and harmful chemicals.

“The PFA food safety officers are being sent to the field in full protective gear, who are screening the food business operators for Covid-19 with the help of thermal guns, and guiding them to prevent themselves from coronavirus,” he added.