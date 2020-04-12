Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special PIA plane carrying 2 million tons of medical equipment arrived here from China on Saturday, said Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

It was the second plane in two days from China carrying relief supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The supplies include 132000 masks, 15 breathing machines, 11000 protection clothing sets, 200 forehead thermometers, and 21000 detection kits, the NDMA said in a statement.

The Sichuan liaison office of the China-Pakistan Business Council had handed over a batch of anti-epidemic materials to Chinese iron brother - Pakistan, through the consulate-general of Pakistan in Chengdu.

Acting Consul-General Mahmood Akhtar of Pakistan in Chengdu expressed sincere thanks for this, saying that "we can see real friends coming forward in difficult times."

After the outbreak of the new epidemic in China, Pakistan actively raised money in the absence of medical supplies and donated urgently needed epidemic prevention supplies to China.

Sichuan liaison office of the China-Pakistan Business Council actively serves the friendship between China and Pakistan, and has received donations of urgently needed medical supplies from enterprises and individuals in Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou and other parts of the country.

It is learned that in January 2020, the China Chamber of International Commerce had authorized Sichuan provincial council for the promotion of international trade to establish the Sichuan liaison office of China-Pakistan Business Council to lead the work of the China-Pakistan Business Council and take charge of the economic, trade and cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan.

At the donation ceremony, Acting Consul General Mahmood Akhtar expressed his gratitude to the Sichuan association for the promotion of international trade and people who have always cared about Pakistan for their efforts at this time. Zhijun, member of China-Pakistan Business liaison office in Sichuan province, the head of Fan Fang Food Company LTD, said, “this is the power of the contribution you can, but also want to call support for Pakistan's enterprises and individuals' ."