Share:

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is the guarantor to safeguard the rights of all the citizens of Pakistan.

According to media reports Dr Firdous in a tweet said that everyone knows that all decisions in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) are taken with mutual consultation and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is the member of the team.

She said the statement of Pakistan People Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can be disastrous to the environment of national solidarity in fight against coronavirus outbreak.

After the 18th amendment, health has been a devolved subject to the provinces and PPP has been ruling Sindh for over one decade.

Dr Firdous said politics over coronavirus should be avoided as there is need for joint efforts.

She said that residents of Sindh are citizens of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the guarantor to safeguard the rights of people living in all the federating units.

It is pertinent to mention that the other day Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in an interview said that the Federal government is working lazily to control the corona. The provinces are working on their own against corona, whereas the funds released in this regard are far more less.