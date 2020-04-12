Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) spokespersons on Monday (tomorrow).

The meeting will discuss current political and economic situation of the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

Reports said that the meeting would also discuss various proposals for providing immediate relief to the people affected by coronavirus lockdown. Senior leaders of the party will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held at Prime Minister House in the in the afternoon, the reports added.