Rawalpindi-Banni police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting two of its most wanted members during a raid, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

Police also recovered cash, weapons and a motorcycle from their possession and registered a case against them, he said.

He added that both dacoits were sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade. Similarly, Race Course police held a proclaimed offender involved in attacking a cop and a terrorism case, he said.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, while talking notice of spike in street crime in Rawal Division, constituted a special team under command of SP RaiMazharIqbal and tasked it to arrest the dacoits involved in looting citizens.

SP RaiMazhar along with his team members DSP Waris Khan Chaudhry Assar Ali and SHO Police Station Banni have traced out the two member dacoit gang with help of CCTV footage and geo-fencing.

The two detained dacoits were operating “Shah Faisal Dacoit Gang” and robbing people at gunpoint in Banni and its suburbs, he said.

Talking to media men, SP Rawal Division RaiMazharIqbal said police rounded up two-member dacoit gang and seized cash, weapons and motorcycle from their possession.

He said the duo confessed to their involvement in dozens of incidents of street crime. He said the most favourite targets of the dacoits were health labs and medical stores in the city.

He said both accused were sent to jail for identification parade.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas appreciated the efforts of SP RaiMazhar and his team. He said police have launched a special drive against anti-social elements across the district and the three divisional SPs are playing a vital role to curb the street crime.