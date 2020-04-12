Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Peoples Party on the direction of its central leadership, has distributed food hampers among the Christian community on the eve of Easter. According to the PPP sources here on Saturday, PPP woman leader Faiza Malik distributed gifts and food hampers among Christian brethren to support them so that they could enjoy Easter. She distributed masks and gloves among the Christian women and gave awareness to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that the PPP was the party which always worked for the rights of the minorities.