ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that the government has evolved a consensus Standard Operating System and Protocol (SOSP) for the repatriation of stranded Pakistani citizens.
Chairing a meeting here at his office, the minister is making vigorous efforts to bring back overseas Pakistanis, who are willing to come to their home country, adding that so far 1,600 people have been brought back through nine special flights, while thousands of others are waiting for their turn.
He said the government fully realizes the pain of overseas Pakistanis and he has directed all the Pakistani embassies and foreign missions to take care of their brethren staying in foreign lands.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi also urged workers of Tableeghi Jamaat to remain in touch with Pakistani ambassadors in Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, and wherever they are staying.
He said a strategy is also being evolved for the repatriation of pilgrims. He said efforts are being made for early release of detained Pakistani citizens in various countries.
On Friday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Mooed Yusuf had said that the government will bring back as many as 2,000 stranded Pakistanis beginning this week.
“This week laid off labor in Gulf; released prisoners; zaireen; and some on time bound visas and stuck in hotels, including many on government expense will be returning,” he said.
Several Pakistanis were left stuck in different parts of the world as the country closed its airspace for international flights in early April. A day earlier, the closure was extended to April 21.