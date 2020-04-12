Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has decided that the efforts to control the coronavirus and treating patients will be intensified while ensuring strict implementation of lockdown in the province.

According to the details, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a special meeting attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan, DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Aamir Majeed, Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman and Inspector General (IG) Shoaib Dastagir.

During the meeting, the situation of the province and safety measures against coronavirus was assessed, while arrangements to treat the affected patients were also reviewed.

During the meeting, the participants paid tribute to Pak army, Rangers, Policemen, Doctors and Paramedical staff for their invaluable services. On this occasion, Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan assured full cooperation on security measures and other matters.

During the meeting, it was decided to intensify efforts to control the virus and treat the patients, while it was agreed upon to ensure effective implementation of lockdown in the province.

It was decided during the meeting that steps would be taken to deal with the coronavirus, while further extension of the lockdown and suggestions in this regard were reviewed.

It was further decided during the meeting that the coronavirus affected areas would be kept sealed until they are declared ‘cleared’ and no violation of section 144 would be toleratedand legal action against was to be strictly taken against the violators.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that Punjab currently had the capacity to conduct 3,100 coronavirus tests daily.

The CM also said that a procurement target of 4.5 million metric tonnes of wheat had been set this year and there was an ample stock of wheat in the province. He said that wheat harvesting had begun in the province and wheat would be purchased at Rs 1,400 per maund from the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government ordered to provide relief to farmers amidst the coronavirus lockdown due to wheat harvesting. Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat chaired a high-level meeting attended by Chief Secretary Azam Suleman and others.

The dignitaries decided that tractor workshops and spare parts shops would remain open during the lockdown. Road construction in Punjab had also been allowed.

Screening of laborers would be done on daily basis as testing kits had been provided to all districts.

Chief Secretary Azam Suleman informed the meeting that coronavirus tests of all foreigners of the Tableeghi Jamaat had been conducted.

The Chief Minister took an aerial view of the lockdown situation of Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Mian Channu and their surrounding areas. The CM directed the authorities to strictly enforce lockdown and precautionary measures.

The CM also announced a Martyrs package for frontline workers and professionals losing their life in the line of duty against the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister wrote that the way our frontline workers/professionals were working day and night to fight the coronavirus was commendable on all levels.

He praised the frontline workers, professionals saying that even though their sincerity and hard work was of immeasurable value to the nation, they would be given special allowance equal to their salary and in the case of their death, they would be awarded a martyrs package.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that despite the shortage in international and local markets, we were constantly providing protective items and equipment to health professionals in Punjab (according to WHO s guidelines). In fact, the government was also providing PPEs to frontline workers of other departments and taking immediate action against any complaints, he added.