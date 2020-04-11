Share:

Man held for impersonating as PA to PM

RAWALPINDI - A groom along with three of his friends was arrested on Fridayon the charge of defrauding and abusing a police patrol party by impersonating as personal assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. A case under sections 170/171/353/186/188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered with Police Station Rawat against the accused, they said. The accused have been identified as Malik Khawar (the groom and impersonator), JahanzebMaqsood, Muhammad Awais and Sharjeel Muhammad. According to details, Malik Khawar along with his two friends Awais and Maqsood recently returned from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Basali Village. They said the marriage ceremony of Malik Khawar was held last night despite a ban imposed by Punjab government to avert coronavirus spread. After holding his Mehndi function, Malik Khawar along with the triowas travelling towards Rawat in a car with a revolving official blue light on the front,” they said adding that a police party patrolling the area stopped the car and asked for identities of the four riders. They said Malik Khawar introduced himself as PA to PM Imran Khan and started hurling threats towards cops for grilling him and his friends. “How dare you stop us and demand our official cards? I am PA to PM Imran Khan and will get the whole police stationsuspended,” he said.

2 persons quarantined in Attock

ATTOCK - The district administration on Saturday shifted two persons including a woman to quarantine under police custody for violation of COVID-19 advisory. DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar said that SarfrazHussain, a resident of Meharpura and MehakBatool, a resident of KamalpurSydian recently returned from Iran after pilgrimage. Sources said that after their arrival, they were tested negative but they were directed to remain in isolation and self-quarantine for 14 days from April 9, but both ignored the COVID-19 advisory. At present nine pilgrims who recently came back from Iran were found positive with coronavirus.