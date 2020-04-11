Share:

ISLAMABAD-Rihanna caused a meltdown with her latest Instagram live.The Rude Boy song-stress was seen talking to fans during a live video for her brand Fenty.

The Barbadian star, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, had fans in hysterics as she mocked US president Donald Trump during the social media session. Rihanna’s diss came after fans continued to ask when she would be releasing a new album. The brunette star moaned: “Why are you motherf**kers asking about the album, when I’m trying to save the world. Unlike your president.” Fans went into meltdown over the clip as it was shared on Twitter. One exclaimed: “The way Rihanna said f**k Trump. I don’t know a better person.” While another added: “Rihanna looks bomb oh my god and she preaching. F** Trump.” A third chimed in: “Imagine asking for an album before basic healthcare lol.” While a fourth pleaded: “President Rihanna!”

It was announced last month that Rihanna’s foundation has donated $5million (£4million) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation joined with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey to donate matching sums to the cause. Their donations will cover ten weeks of support, including shelter, meals and counseling for families experiencing domestic violence during the pandemic in greater Los Angeles.