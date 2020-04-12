ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has made former bureaucrat Shahzad Arbab part of the federal cabinet once again by appointing him as Special Assistant to PM on Establishment, says a notification. He was removed from he post of Advisor to PM last week. According to media reports, Shahzad Arbab pointed out that when Prime Minister Imran Khan issued orders for this recent notification, he said that he wanted induction of Babar Awan to defend the government in the Parliament and for this purpose, Babar Awan should be appointed as advisor to Prime Minister. He said, later, however, it was clubbed with the inquiry commission on wheat and sugar. he said that the designations of some people were changed, and it was portrayed that I was removed. He said in his personal opinion, if it had to be handled professionally, there should have been two different orders simultaneously for the Commission and relating to him as he had nothing to do with wheat and sugar. According to official sources, the PM had removed Shahzad Arbab from the post of Advisor to PM on Establishment after consultation with Arbab to adjust PTI senior leader Babar Awan in the Cabinet. They said Shahzad Arbab was considered close aide of PM but a senior bureaucrat and a technocrat were happy over his removal from the post. They said that the Secretary to PM Azam Khan was not happy with the performance of Shahzad Abrar and even he had served under Shahzad Arbab in KPwhen he was posted as Chief Secretary there. The sources mentioned that Arbab has never given input, how to streamline the issues related to bureaucracy during his last tenure at any relevant forum. Talking to The Nation, a senior bureaucrat said there was no need of any Advisor or Special Assistant to PM on Establishment Division in the presence of Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary to PM. He said Secretary Establishment Division always follows the instructions of PM office through Secretary to PM about important appointments. He said Secretary to PM passes directions to Secretary Establishment Division for reshuffle in bureaucracy.
