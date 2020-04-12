Share:

KARACHI - Fears of the coronavirus spreading further throughout the province has resulted in the government ordering 11 union councils of the provincial capital to be completely sealed.

The chief minister pointed that a lockdown was the only solution to curb the spread of the virus. “We have seen that in the last few days gatherings have increased and people have violated the rules of social distancing,” he said.

According to details, the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh is increasing rapidly due to which the administration has ordered 11 union councils of the city to be completely sealed off. All of the sealed UCs are part of Karachi East.

Deputy Commissioner East Hamid ur Rehman has issued the order to seal 12 UCs. As a result, entry and exit from these areas would be prohibited and this will be enforced by the Rangers and Police.

The Deputy Commissioner said that UC-6 Gillani Railway, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan 2, UC-10 Pehlwan Goth, UC-12 Gulzar Hijri, UC-13 Safoora, UC. Faisal Cantt, UC 2 Manzoor Colony should be closed completely. Hamid ur Rehman also said that the UC-9 Jacob Line and UC-10 Jamshed Quarters will also be closed.

Earlier in a video message, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed great concern about sudden jump in new coronavirus cases in the province as 20 percent of the conducted tests turned out positive.

He said “It’s extremely alarming that there has been a record rise in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sindh,” Shah said, adding that 20 per cent of Covid-19 tests conducted in Sindh in the past 24 hours had come out positive

“This is greater than the world average at the moment,” Shah said.

He said that new stats are signaling a worsening situation and warned that situation will not improve until lockdown is strictly enforced. He also directed to tighten lockdown in Malir area of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Breaking down the numbers from the last 24 hours, Shah said that the province conducted 531 tests and 104 of them turned out to be positive. He also announced six new deaths, which he said were “a lot”.

Meanwhile, a report issued by the provincial health department revealed that 87 of the 104 new cases in Sindh were from Karachi – all of whom had caught the virus locally. 13 cases of local transmission were reported from Hyderabad, and one from Sanghar.

Three people had died in Karachi from the virus in the past 24 hours, while 13 had recovered completely all over the province in the same time, the report added.

“When the lockdown measures were being strictly adhered to, the situation was much better,” Shah argued, adding that the alarming increase in new cases was due to the recent relaxation in lockdown measures. “The lockdown in Malir was quite ineffective, which is why today I’ve instructed to enforce a stricter lockdown there,” Shah said.

The chief minister said that cases of Covid-19 were also increasing in Hyderabad, which is why a tighter lockdown will also be enforced in the city.

He also said that 919 people were still under treatment in the province.

“371 individuals who have completely recovered have returned to their homes and 13 more are returning today after recovering fully,” Shah revealed.