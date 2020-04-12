Share:

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has lashed out at the Sindh government after more cases were reported in the province on Sunday.

“Because of the Sindh government’s incompetence, the number of cases is rising,” Vawda said while addressing a press conference in Karachi. “The Sindh government needs to see what is happening in Hyderabad, Larkana and Jacobabad.”

Criticising the provincial government over its move to seal 12 union councils in the metropolis, the federal minister said, “How can the government seal 12 UCs? People will come out on the streets.”

He added the government had failed to implement the lockdown. “I don’t want to engage in politicking at such a time, but I had no choice. I assure the residents of Karachi that the PTI stands with them.”

“Where is the Rs2 billion that was given to help the people? The people are dying of hunger,” he added.

The federal minister’s remarks come as the number of cases in the province rose to 1,411 with two new deaths.