Six policemen have been infected with the contagion in the port city on Sunday.

Sources relayed the driver of a senior police officer and a personal staff officer (PSO) have been affected by the deadly virus with a number of other police officers from the East and West zones of the metropolis contracting the disease.

It has been decided to get cops suspected to have caught the contagion tested.

The sources said spread of the disease among the policemen would make matters worse. They said the police personnel are in direct contact with the public all time as they have been discharging their duties on the roads dealing with crowds during the lockdown.

They said special measures would have to be taken to protect the police personnel from the deadly virus.