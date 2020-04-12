Share:

BADIN - SSP Badin, Hassan Sardar Niazi has taken notice on complaint of medical student Dr. Sumbal Memon, student of final year medical, inhabitant of Badin in connection of black mailing and creating fake IDs and accounts to defame the repute of the family.

SSP Badin held meeting with parents of affected doctor at their resident and assured them that inquiry to be conducted on merit basis and those involved to be held and punished legally. He said Dr. Sumbal Memon and her family to be facilitated legal protection.

On the other hand, renowned Advocate Roshan Azeem Mallah also met with affected student and her parents assured them to extend moral and legal assistance. Meanwhile, Haji Abdul Razak Memon, Central Chairman, Sindh Memon Ittehad and representatives of Sindh Memon Ittehad Tando Bago have demanded stern legal action against those elements involved in black mailing of innocent student Dr. Sumbal Memon and assured their moral support and assistance to the affected student and her family.